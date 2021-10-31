Racine County sex offender Halloween check; 3 arrested

article

The Racine County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, Oct. 31 said three registered sex offenders were arrested for violating the terms of their release as it relates to Halloween activities.

The sheriff's office and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) partnered to conduct the supervised checks during the county's trick-or-treat hours.

The sex offenders, who are under the supervision of the Wisconsin DOC, signed a "Halloween Contract" which required them to be indoors a minimum of one hour before, during, and one hour after locally scheduled trick-or-treating. The sex offenders are also not allowed to participate in any type of Halloween and/or trick-or-treat activities and are required to be home during these times.

There were 133 Halloween compliance checks completed during Racine County trick-or-treat hours. There were three rules violations noted with three offenders taken into custody – for violating a prohibition on alcoholic beverages and for failure to comply with specific DOC Halloween rules. Wisconsin DOC staff also issued one warrant for an offender.

Statement from Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling:

"Law enforcement remains committed to ensure the safety of our children and thanked the deputies that worked during this holiday evening to protect our community."