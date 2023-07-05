Racine County sheriff's deputy passes; funeral arrangements being made

article

The Racine County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday, July 5 the sudden passing of Deputy Joshua LaForge.

In a news release, officials issued the following statement:

"Deputy LaForge was a dedicated law enforcement officer having served his community for over 18 years. Deputy LaForge was only 41 years old at the time of his death. He leaves behind a wife of over 15 years and 3 children ages 12 and under."

The Racine Police Department noted LaForge's passing with the following statement on Facebook:

"The Racine Police Department regrets to announce the passing of former officer Josh LaForge. Josh joined the Racine Police Department in May of 2005. He left us in January 2023 to continue his law enforcement career with the Racine County Sheriff’s Department. During his almost 18 year career with us Josh was a Traffic Investigator, General Investigator (with an emphasis in burglaries) and lastly a Sergeant. Josh was a member of our Motor Unit, the Crisis Intervention Team and the Recruitment Team. Josh had received an Awards of Excellence, several department Commendations and was a Distinguished Master Shooter. We are thinking of Josh’s friends and family during this difficult time."

Funeral arrangements are being made. Officials say those will include law enforcement honors.