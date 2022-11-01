Halloween sex offender checks; Racine County sheriff says no arrests

article

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said one arrest warrant was issued, but no arrests were made during its Halloween sex offender check this year.

There were 103 Halloween compliance checks completed during Racine County trick-or-treat hours on Oct. 31. The one warrant, the sheriff's office said, was for an individual who was not home as required at the time of the check.

Sex offenders under Wisconsin Department of Corrections supervision are required to be indoors one hour before, during and one hour after their local trick-or-treating hours. Sex offenders also cannot participate in any Halloween-type activities.

Statement from Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling:

"The Sheriff’s Office is relentless in our mission of ensuring public safety – especially when it comes to protecting children. I want to personally thank the proud men and women of law enforcement who worked hard so we could enjoy a safe and fun extended Halloween weekend."