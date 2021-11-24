Expand / Collapse search

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Racine County Sheriff's Office
Racine County sheriff: Supervisor posted man's bail, should be removed

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling on Wednesday, Nov. 24 called for the immediate removal of a county supervisor who allegedly posted a man's $10,000 bail.

Video provided to FOX6 News by Schmaling shows that man – identified as Adrian Jefferson – with a high-powered weapon. The sheriff said Jefferson is currently facing a multitude of charges, accused of stealing SWAT equipment from a SWAT operator's home; that includes a pistol, sniper rifle and another fully-automatic rifle.

Jefferson is also facing felony charges of armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and intentionally pointing a firearm at law enforcement, the sheriff said.

Image allegedly showing Racine County Supervisor Nick Demske posting bail for Adrian Jefferson (R); Courtesy: Racine County Sheriff's Office

The man Schmaling wants to see removed from the Racine County Board of Supervisors is Nick Demkse. The sheriff provided a photo that he says shows Demske posting Jefferson's bail.

By law, Jefferson is entitled to bail set by the court. However, in a statement, Schmaling said the supervisor's actions "put the public in grave danger" – and called for his immediate removal.

FOX6 News reached out to Demske for comment but did not immediately hear back.

