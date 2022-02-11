Election investigation, no charges: Racine County DA

Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson says her hands are tied, and she will not charge the Wisconsin Elections Commission commissioners nor nursing home staff, as requested by Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.

The sheriff said the state’s election commissioners broke Wisconsin law. They voted during the pandemic – when nursing homes were limiting visitors – that municipalities across the state should not send special voting deputies (SVDs) into nursing homes. In normal years, they are deputized by clerks – pairs of them normally help nursing home residents vote.

"Election statute was in fact not just broken, but shattered by members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission," Schmaling said when announcing his office’s investigation results in Oct. 2021.

On Friday Feb. 11, Hanson responded that the elections commission exceeded their authority in making the decision, but she does not have jurisdiction to charge the election commissioners. She says Wisconsin statute says that election violations must be prosecuted by the county where the defendant resides and none of the Wisconsin Elections Commissioners live in Racine County.

"Let me start off by saying that I am disappointed that my hands are tied by this jurisdiction issue. I have spent considerable time reviewing this case and what occurred in Racine County," Hanson wrote in a letter to Schmaling. "It is appalling to me that an appointed, unelected group of volunteers, has enough authority to change how some of our most vulnerable citizens access voting. Dispensing with the mandatory process created by the legislature of using sworn and trained SVDs to assist citizens in nursing homes, directly led to what occurred at Ridgewood Care Center in Racine County."

The case started with Shirley, a resident of the Ridgewood Care Facility in Mount Pleasant, who died in October 2020 and voted in the presidential election. Her daughter, Judy Westphal-Mitchell, filed a complaint alleging her mother with "diminished mental capacity" was taken advantage of.

Racine County Sgt. Michael Luell investigated the issue. "Judy was obviously concerned and asked, you know, ‘How can you actually do this?’ And she was informed that the employees would inquire as to how the resident had voted in the past and they would basically follow those guidelines and vote accordingly," Luell said. "Judy, quite astutely asked, ‘Are you telling me that if my mother can only recall JFK, that the staff would have voted Democrat for her?’ And the answer is yes."

"How could my mother know that her vote was recorded accurately, she couldn't see. Judy was informed by the staff that the staff hoped that the other employees would be honest."

Luell found the Ridgewood Care Facility had an unusual surge in voting activity in 2020. In past years it was roughly ten voters, but in 2020 it rose to 42. Families of eight of them say they think their relatives didn't have the cognitive ability to vote.

"VH would ask her own son, who are you? She couldn't even recognize her own son. And she, she happened to vote in two elections in 2020, but no other elections," said Sgt. Michael Luell, Racine County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer.

In her letter, Hanson agreed that things were not handled appropriately. "Residents who did not request ballots voted because someone else made a request for a ballot on their behalf and then voted on their behalf. If even one person’s right to freely choose to vote or not to vote was diminished, then a travesty of justice has occurred."

She says she will not charge any of the workers of the nursing home. "I am going to use my discretion to decline prosecution. It would be unfair for me to expect that these health care professionals would better understand the election laws in Wisconsin than the Wisconsin Elections Commission."

This is a developing story.