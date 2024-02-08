Child porn, sex crimes; Racine County deputy accused

article

A Racine County deputy is accused of possession of child pornography and child sexual exploitation, among other crimes.

Prosecutors charged 36-year-old Preston Kite with possession of child pornography; child sexual exploitation (five counts); lewd, lascivious behavior - exposure; and disorderly conduct.

The sheriff's office said it is aware of the allegations of criminal activity, which happened the past weekend. Kite was immediately removed from duty and placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the termination process, officials said.

Kite made his initial court appearance Thursday, Feb. 8. The court set cash bond at $150,000 with conditions that he not contact any minors. Should Kite post bond, online court records also state he will be placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring.

Preston Kite makes virtual initial appearance in court

Praise for ASL

Kite was previously praised for his American Sign Language work – including a specific encounter with a deaf child – last year. Officials said he was the only deputy in the county who knew ASL, and would use that skill to serve the public.

"Deputy Kite is an excellent example of how deputies use their unique skills and talents to serve the community," Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a Facebook post at the time.

Kite also served as a resource office for neighboring counties, stepping in with his ASL skills when needed.