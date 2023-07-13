Racine County sheriff's deputy funeral, procession

A visitation and funeral were held Thursday, July 13 for Racine County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua LaForge.

An obituary on the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home website says LaForge passed away unexpectedly as the result of a heart attack on Tuesday, July 4 while out on a morning walk/run. He leaves behind a wife of over 19 years, and three children, ages 12 and under, along with his loyal canines.

In a news release, officials issued the following statement:

"Deputy LaForge was a dedicated law enforcement officer having served his community for over 18 years. Deputy LaForge was only 41 years old at the time of his death. He leaves behind a wife of over 15 years and 3 children ages 12 and under."

The Racine Police Department noted LaForge's passing with the following statement on Facebook:

"The Racine Police Department regrets to announce the passing of former officer Josh LaForge. Josh joined the Racine Police Department in May of 2005. He left us in January 2023 to continue his law enforcement career with the Racine County Sheriff’s Department. During his almost 18 year career with us Josh was a Traffic Investigator, General Investigator (with an emphasis in burglaries) and lastly a Sergeant. Josh was a member of our Motor Unit, the Crisis Intervention Team and the Recruitment Team. Josh had received an Awards of Excellence, several department Commendations and was a Distinguished Master Shooter. We are thinking of Josh’s friends and family during this difficult time."

How you can help

A Go Fund Me has been created to assign LaForge's wife and children.

Additionally, a non-profit memorial fund (and only bank account verified) has been established at Community State Bank in Union Grove. Any Community State Bank branch can accept donations under the "Deputy Joshua LaForge Memorial Fund." Donations can also be mailed to Community State Bank, 1500 Main St., Union Grove WI, 53182.

NOTE: Neither of the above accounts are sponsored and/or connected to the Racine County Sheriff's Office. The accounts were set up by a close friend of the family with their approval and verified through the RCSO.