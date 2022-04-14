Expand / Collapse search

Racine man arrested with drugs out on bail/probation for drugs

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Racine
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man, 26, was arrested Wednesday, April 13 following a three-month drug investigation, and officials say drugs were found in his vehicle and home.

Sheriff's officials said this investigation involved controlled buys of heroin/fentanyl. During the arrest, .6 grams of fentanyl were found in the man's vehicle, along with a magazine for a Glock handgun and ammunition.

At his home on Washington Avenue in Racine, officials found more than 600 grams of ecstasy worth approximately $16,000, a "drug phone" and money.

Officials said the man was out on bail on drug charges and on probation on a drug charge.

Recommended charges in the latest case include delivery of heroin/fentanyl, possession of MDMA and heroin/fentanyl, keeper of a drug place, repeat drug offender and felony bail jumping.

