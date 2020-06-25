MCSO: 19-year-old man drowns helping 2 children to shore near McKinley Beach

MILWAUKEE -- A 19-year-old man died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan Saturday night, July 18 -- after sheriff's officials said he helped two children to safety.Officials were called out to the lakefront near McKinley Marina shortly before 9 p.m.MCSO officials said three family members were wading in the water of McKinley Beach — two of them children.

'Appears to be random:' Arrest made in deadly assault on Bradford Beach

MILWAUKEE -- An arrest was made following a deadly assault on Bradford Beach Sunday night, July 12 -- an attack the Milwaukee County sheriff said "appears to be random."Milwaukee County sheriff's officials said the victim was physically assaulted on the beach around 9 p.m. The victim was found unresponsive -- not breathing with no pulse.

Sheriff: Search for 24-year-old man who fell into Milwaukee River now a 'recovery effort'

MILWAUKEE -- The search for a 24-year-old man who fell into the Milwaukee River near Humboldt Avenue and North Avenue Sunday night, July 12 became a recovery effort as of Monday evening, the Milwaukee County sheriff announced.Sheriff Earnell Lucas said the man who was with a friend in the area Sunday evening grabbed onto a tree branch which collapsed, and he then fell into the water around 7 p.m. People on shore made efforts to rescue him, but he was swept away by the current.FOX6 News crews saw MFD, Milwaukee police and U.S. Coast Guard boats searching the water, along with at least two divers -- and a sonar system.

Vehicle fire closes all lanes of I-41/94 SB near Ryan Road

OAK CREEK -- All lanes of southbound I-41/94 were closed in Oak Creek on Thursday afternoon, July 2.The closure began around 2:30 p.m. due to a vehicle fire just at Oakwood Road -- just south of Ryan Road -- with just the two left lanes closed.

MCSO: Report of shots fired closes I-94 EB at 70th Street; 4th such incident in a week

MILWAUKEE -- The eastbound lanes of I-94 were shut down at 70th Street by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office Tuesday afternoon, June 30 due to a report of shots fired.Drivers were urged to avoid the area.Sheriff's officials said they were called around 12:30 p.m. for the report of "shots fired between two vehicles.”  An anonymous caller reported the incident; however, no witnesses or victims were located.The eastbound freeway was closed for about an hour from 70th Street to 68th Street while deputies canvassed for evidence.

2 killed in wrong-way, head-on crash on I-43 south of Chase; driver arrested for homicide

MILWAUKEE -- Two people were killed in a wrong-way, head-on crash on I-43 south of Chase Avenue Wednesday night, June 24.It happened around 11:15 p.m.Milwaukee County sheriff's officials sad deputies arrived on scene and observed that one vehicle involved in the crash had rolled over and was on its roof in the median distress lane and the second vehicle was facing the wrong way in lanes one and two.The Milwaukee Fire Department and Greenfield Fire Department responded to the scene and extricated people who were trapped inside both vehicles.One passenger from the striking vehicle and one passenger from the vehicle that was struck were pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the vehicle that was struck suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.