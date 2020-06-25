'Not a patrol operation:' Up to 35 federal investigators to focus on violent crime in Milwaukee
United States Attorney Matthew Krueger Wednesday laid out the mission of up to 35 federal agents coming to Milwaukee not to get involved in any civil unrest or protest -- but to focus on violent crime.
Prosecutors: Milwaukee man charged with 4 counts in I-43 shooting
MILWAUKEE -- A 31-year-old Milwaukee man was charged on Wednesday, July 22 in connection to a shooting that took place on I-43 near National Avenue in June.Authorities say Lance Carr fired a gun at another car on the interstate on June 23.
19-year-old visiting from Mississippi drowned helping 2 children at McKinley Beach
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and family on Sunday, July 19 identified a 19-year-old man who drowned in Lake Michigan Saturday night while trying to save two children. Family said Jvarius Bankhead was in town from Mississippi to visit his father, and a trip to the beach turned tragic.
Dive team crews pulled man out of water near McKinley Beach
A dramatic scene unfolded Saturday night, July 18 along Milwaukee's lakefront. FOX6's cameras captured dive team crews pulling a man from the water near McKinley Beach -- just outside of McKinley Marina.
MCSO: 19-year-old man drowns helping 2 children to shore near McKinley Beach
MILWAUKEE -- A 19-year-old man died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan Saturday night, July 18 -- after sheriff's officials said he helped two children to safety.Officials were called out to the lakefront near McKinley Marina shortly before 9 p.m.MCSO officials said three family members were wading in the water of McKinley Beach — two of them children.
Milwaukee man charged in fatal stabbing of 48-year-old woman near 29th and Highland
MILWAUKEE -- A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 48-year-old woman near 29th and Highland on Sunday, July 12.
Body recovered amid search for man who fell into Milwaukee River near Humboldt and North
MILWAUKEE -- A body was recovered Tuesday evening, July 14 amid a search for a 24-year-old man missing in the water near Humboldt Avenue and North Avenue since Sunday evening, July 12.
MCSO: Report of shots fired at semi temporarily shuts down portion of I-94 WB
MILWAUKEE -- All lanes on westbound I-94 were temporarily shut down early Wednesday morning, July 15 following reports of shots fired at a semi.
'Appears to be random:' Arrest made in deadly assault on Bradford Beach
MILWAUKEE -- An arrest was made following a deadly assault on Bradford Beach Sunday night, July 12 -- an attack the Milwaukee County sheriff said "appears to be random."Milwaukee County sheriff's officials said the victim was physically assaulted on the beach around 9 p.m. The victim was found unresponsive -- not breathing with no pulse.
Sheriff: Search for 24-year-old man who fell into Milwaukee River now a 'recovery effort'
MILWAUKEE -- The search for a 24-year-old man who fell into the Milwaukee River near Humboldt Avenue and North Avenue Sunday night, July 12 became a recovery effort as of Monday evening, the Milwaukee County sheriff announced.Sheriff Earnell Lucas said the man who was with a friend in the area Sunday evening grabbed onto a tree branch which collapsed, and he then fell into the water around 7 p.m. People on shore made efforts to rescue him, but he was swept away by the current.FOX6 News crews saw MFD, Milwaukee police and U.S. Coast Guard boats searching the water, along with at least two divers -- and a sonar system.
Vehicle fire closes all lanes of I-41/94 SB near Ryan Road
OAK CREEK -- All lanes of southbound I-41/94 were closed in Oak Creek on Thursday afternoon, July 2.The closure began around 2:30 p.m. due to a vehicle fire just at Oakwood Road -- just south of Ryan Road -- with just the two left lanes closed.
MCSO: Report of shots fired closes I-94 EB at 70th Street; 4th such incident in a week
MILWAUKEE -- The eastbound lanes of I-94 were shut down at 70th Street by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office Tuesday afternoon, June 30 due to a report of shots fired.Drivers were urged to avoid the area.Sheriff's officials said they were called around 12:30 p.m. for the report of "shots fired between two vehicles.” An anonymous caller reported the incident; however, no witnesses or victims were located.The eastbound freeway was closed for about an hour from 70th Street to 68th Street while deputies canvassed for evidence.
Officials: Fireworks are illegal in Milwaukee County, violators could face $200 citation
MILWAUKEE -- With the 4th of July holiday fast approaching, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office reminds the public that fireworks are illegal in Milwaukee County.According to a news release, Milwaukee County Ordinance 47.05 (2) prohibits setting off fireworks in parks/parkways and carries a citation of $200.50.
Sheriff Lucas: Placards hung from trees in park were 'misguided' attempt at social dialogue
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas on Friday, June 26 addressed the hanging of placards from trees in Riverside Park that were discovered the previous week.
All lanes reopen on I-41 NB at Capitol Drive following report of shots fired
MILWAUKEE -- All lanes on northbound I-41 were temporarily closed at Capitol Drive in Milwaukee Friday morning, June 26 following a report of shots fired.
2 killed in wrong-way, head-on crash on I-43 south of Chase; driver arrested for homicide
MILWAUKEE -- Two people were killed in a wrong-way, head-on crash on I-43 south of Chase Avenue Wednesday night, June 24.It happened around 11:15 p.m.Milwaukee County sheriff's officials sad deputies arrived on scene and observed that one vehicle involved in the crash had rolled over and was on its roof in the median distress lane and the second vehicle was facing the wrong way in lanes one and two.The Milwaukee Fire Department and Greenfield Fire Department responded to the scene and extricated people who were trapped inside both vehicles.One passenger from the striking vehicle and one passenger from the vehicle that was struck were pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the vehicle that was struck suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.