MILWAUKEE -- Two people were killed in a wrong-way, head-on crash on I-43 south of Chase Avenue Wednesday night, June 24.It happened around 11:15 p.m.Milwaukee County sheriff's officials sad deputies arrived on scene and observed that one vehicle involved in the crash had rolled over and was on its roof in the median distress lane and the second vehicle was facing the wrong way in lanes one and two.The Milwaukee Fire Department and Greenfield Fire Department responded to the scene and extricated people who were trapped inside both vehicles.One passenger from the striking vehicle and one passenger from the vehicle that was struck were pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the vehicle that was struck suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

