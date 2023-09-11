Milwaukee County Jail death, inmate's mother shares pain with sheriff

After Cilivea Thyrion, died in the Milwaukee County Jail, her mother shared her pain with the sheriff Monday, Sept. 11.

"Every time I come back here, I’m reminded by the fact that I’m not going to go home with my kid once and again," said Kerrie Hirte.

Thyrion died in the Milwaukee County Jail in December 2022, charged with felony strangulation. Hers is among six deaths in 14 months. Some were sick and other deaths were deemed suicides.

Hirte shared her pain while Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball looked on.

"Only to go home and wake up every morning to wish my family was there, that my daughter would still be here," said Hirte. "She would have been a great successor. She cared about people, where she was willing to help people while she was incarcerated."

The sheriff’s office said at the time, they discovered Thyrion in distress. First responders treated her, but the sheriff's office said she died about 45 minutes later.

In August, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office cleared the correctional officers of any crime, saying that Thyrion was having her period, and the correctional officers gave her a diaper instead of other products because she was on suicide watch, and she ingested parts of it.

"I’m willing to fight for change, and that’s why I’m here," said Hirte.

During a Milwaukee County Board Judiciary Committee hearing, supervisors questioned the sheriff's office.

"What substantial recommendations or substantial plans do we have in this document that would prevent a death like that?" said Supervisor Ryan Clancy.

"About a third of our population have very serious mental health issues," said Inspector Aaron Dobson. "We have a lot of people with serious medical issues. We have 160 people in our care who have homicide charges. You can help us with that. Our biggest problem is we don’t have enough people. We do not have enough staff members to do the best job we can. We need 100 more people, and we need to pay these people appropriately if we want to have more and better staff. We are just not competitive in the job market right now."

The sheriff's office says staffing at the jail is 40% lower than it should be.

"It’s very difficult to try to run the facility with 100 officers short, and sometimes, it feels nearly impossible to figure out where to pull people from to staff all the positions needed," said Captain Joshua Briggs, jail commander.

The sheriff's office told county board members that the board can help by offering higher pay to jail guards, but Clancy, a usual critic of the sheriff's office, said they had provided pay raises during the past 14 months.