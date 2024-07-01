I-894 crash, Milwaukee County Sheriff squad vehicle involved

A Milwaukee County sheriff's squad vehicle was involved in a crash on I-894 in West Allis on Monday, July 1.

The accident happened in the early afternoon on the southbound stretch of freeway between Greenfield Avenue and Lincoln Avenue.

A sheriff's squad and two other vehicles were involved. The squad had a smashed rear and damage to the front. One car was damaged next to the median, and the other car had damage to the backend.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was conducting a traffic stop and was injured when his squad was struck from behind, sending it into the original traffic violator’s vehicle.

The deputy sustained minor injuries and a possible concussion and was transported to the hospital for further evaluation and care. His K-9 partner was uninjured.

The damaged MCSO squad. CREDIT: Bob B.

The accident caused significant backups through the Zoo interchange for several hours.

The squad and cars were eventually towed away as debris was cleared from the scene. The scene was cleared just after 5 p.m.