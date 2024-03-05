Milwaukee County correctional sergeant attacked; accused stabber arrested

article

A Milwaukee County Jail correctional sergeant was attacked and stabbed on a sidewalk near the jail early Tuesday, March 5.

Officials said around 5:30 a.m., the correctional sergeant was approached on foot by a 41-year-old Milwaukee man at 9th and State. The man attacked the sergeant, stabbing him several times, before fleeing, officials said.

First responders took the sergeant, a 14-year veteran, to the hospital for treatment.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The suspect, whom the sergeant was able to identify, is a recently released occupant of the jail. He was sought and arrested by Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) investigators later Tuesday.