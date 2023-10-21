Milwaukee County sheriff's Citizen Academy offers firsthand look

If you've ever wondered what it takes to be a member of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, there's a class for that.

More than 20 people participated in MCSO's free, annual Citizens Academy on Saturday, Oct. 21.

"We put our safety in their hands," said city resident Joe Price.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

From patrolling highways to protecting waterways and collecting evidence, the sheriff's office has many different roles.

"We are hitting every demographic which is important," said MCSO Capt. Michael Krznarich. "I think they are blown away by the many things our agency does."

Milwaukee County sheriffs Citizen Academy

Anyone over 18 years old was welcomed. Krznarich said it was a way to connect with the community.

"I think it's important for them to see what do you do when you have that split second to change a life," Krznarich said. "We want them to know we are personable, and see the human side of what a deputy sheriff does."

Over the course of the day, participants went through seven different stations. They stepped into the shoes of a highway patrol deputy, collected evidence with the detective bureau, and went through a virtual firearm simulator.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Participants also learned about the bomb squad and what it takes to prepare for an emergency. Price said training days like this will prepare him for the future

"Everything we learned today for me is just a good eye-opener," said Price. "They are the professionals, they know what to do and how to do it."

The sheriff's office will host its Citizen Academy in the spring and the fall next year, too.