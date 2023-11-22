Milwaukee County Zoo arrest, FOX6 obtains all sheriff's office video

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office released edited video associated with the October arrest of a 17-year-old girl at the Milwaukee County Zoo – so FOX6 News requested all of it.

After watching all the video, it shows the sheriff's office left something out.

"I just got here, why are you yelling? I’m trying to help you out," a deputy said.

Deputies were first called for a fight. Video showed a deputy walk up to a fence at the zoo with four people waiting outside for a ride. One of them, later identified as 17-year-old Envy Hampton said she would hop the fence.

Deputy: "If you hop this fence, I’m going to arrest you."

Hampton: "You ain’t going to do (expletive) to me."

MCSO dashcam video from arrest of 17-year-old outside Milwaukee County Zoo; video of arrest provided by 17-year-old's family

The deputy turned around and saw a car had pulled up, driven by Nayah Dowell-Willis. She questioned why the deputy needed her name if she was picking up her sister.

The deputy's body camera footage shows the women who were waiting for the ride somehow got into the property and were walking to the car. The deputy told them to hold tight as he tried to explain why he was called and needed to get their information.

As he returned to his squad, other deputies showed up. There was then an exhange that was not shown in the edited, originally released video released from the sheriff's office.

Deputy 1: "Alright, let’s get her out."

Deputy 2: "Which one, driver?"

Deputy 1: "Driver"

Deputy 2: "She doesn’t want to listen. Get out of the car, or I’ll break the window."

The deputies asked Dowel-Willis to roll down her window and get out of the car for about a minute.

"This is your last chance. You are now under arrest for obstructing. Cover your eyes," the deputy said before smashing the window.

Dowell-Willis was then pulled out of the car. That's when the rear driver's side door opened, and Hampton got out and shoved another deputy. That deputy took Hampton to the ground as she continued to kick and swing at him – knocking off the body-worn camera.

A nearby squad's dashcam showed a deputy punch Hampton three times, get her on her back and cuff her.

Hampton: "I didn’t punch him in the face."

Deputy: "Yes, you did."

Hampton: "I didn't connect. I didn’t punch him in the face. I swung."

Hampton and Dowell-Willis were arrested.

Hampton is charged with felony battery to an officer, resisting or obstructing and disorderly conduct. Dowell-Willis is charged with operating without a valid license, operating without insurance, and misdemeanor resisting and disorderly conduct.