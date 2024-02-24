MCTS worker finds $2,000 on bus, cash returned to owner
article
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System worker recently found $2,000 on a bus – leading to a fortunate reunion with the money's rightful owner.
In a Facebook post on Friday, MCTS said a man was cleaning the bus when he found the lost cash and turned it over to his supervisor. Meanwhile, the rider who lost it had already reported it missing to customer service.
MCTS said the person who lost the money said he was preparing to pay his property taxes in the coming days and, in a rush, forgot his fanny pack on the bus with the money inside.