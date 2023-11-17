Milwaukee County sheriff goes Thanksgiving shopping, to donate food

Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball and deputies went Thanksgiving shopping Friday to help families in need.

Deputies gathered at Metcalfe's Market in Wauwatosa. They're planning to donate 200 turkeys and other supplies in the community Saturday and Monday.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley prepared to ring in Christmas with students at Golda Meir School. He and the children decorated ornaments, which will be displayed on the Milwaukee County Courthouse Christmas tree.

"I think it's critically important that no matter if you're a community leader, business leader or elected leader, that we find ways to connect with our entire community. Especially, our young people," Crowley said. "They're our smartest, they're our brightest, and some of our most vulnerable people in our community. So to be able to come here and connect with them and find an opportunity to put a smile on their face is just priceless."

The annual courthouse tree lighting ceremony will be Thursday, Nov. 30 at 3:30 p.m.