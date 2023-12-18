Kindness captured on camera; homeless man helped by MCSO captain

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is touting the kind actions of one of its own.

On the MCSO Facebook page, officials posted on Monday, Dec. 18 about Captain Paul Thompson, who they say had no idea he was being photographed when he encountered a distressed homeless man outside the Milwaukee Public Safety Building.

The social post said the following:

"It was freezing, but the man was in socks and short sleeves. After calming him, Capt. Thompson placed the man’s shoes on his feet and tied them. He placed his jacket on and zipped it up. He placed his hat on his head and listened carefully. And then he got the man inside to his appointment AND connected him w/our Crisis Assessment Response Team.

"Moral: Be kind, even when you don’t think/realize anyone is watching."