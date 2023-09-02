Milwaukee Labor Day weekend boat patrols ramp up

Labor Day is considered the unofficial end of summer, which for some means getting the boat out on the water one last time.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office boat patrol will have extra eyes on Lake Michigan to make sure everyone stays safe.

"Boating season is coming to an end, but not without a last good weekend of boating," said Lt. Jeremy Franke, the sheriff's office maritime commander.

Franke said the sheriff's office has one job to do on the water: "We are looking for mainly safety violations, things that are can cause people to be injured or killed."

With more boaters on the water as well, Franke said there can be increased frustration amid the increased traffic.

Boaters on Lake Michigan in Milwaukee

There have been 13 boating related deaths in Wisconsin this boating season. The Department of Natural Resources said 12 of those deaths were people not wearing a life jacket.

"You never know when an emergency is going to happen, and it’s good to be prepared for it," said Franke.

Before heading onto the lake, the sheriff's office said to make sure everyone on board has a life jacket that is the right size. Franke said one way to avoid incidents is to leave alcohol at the dock, too.

When out on the water, Franke said to keep your safety precautions on board, so everyone can leave their worries at the dock.

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office boat patrol

"If it’s predictable, it’s preventable," said Franke. "Let’s get out there and enjoy the weather, but do it safely."

The DNR said 2.5 million Wisconsinites participate in boating, visit a beach, or swim in a lake or stream.