MCSO correctional officer hiring event, $30/hour starting pay

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office will host a hiring event for correctional officers on Thursday, Jan. 11, in Milwaukee.

It will take place at UMOS at 2701 S. Chase Ave., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

The hourly pay ranges from $30.00 to $33.69 per hour. You must be at least 19 years old with a high school diploma or GED.

In a press release, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says it has struggled since two-thirds of the way through the COVID crisis with staffing levels at the Milwaukee County Jail. About 250 correctional officer positions are budgeted; at one point early last year (2023), staffing fell to less than 120.

But, after working at recruitment steadily for the past year, jail staffing is back more than 200 and holding steady.

If the event goes as the last several have, MCSO will finally cross "the finish line," achieving 100% staffing or close to it.

And for the first time ever, MCSO is hosting this on-the-spot hiring event on Milwaukee’s south side, with a special focus on recruiting Latino applicants. Of course, MCSO recruits all over the county and welcomes all qualified applicants.

But for this event, it is focusing on a community, geographically and culturally, that hasn’t always received positive attention from law enforcement agencies.

For more information, text "CAREER" to 414-338-9232 or head to the website.