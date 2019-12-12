Packers: Delaware North will offer free Kwik Trip hot cocoa, cider as Green Bay faces Bears

GREEN BAY -- There will be a special treat for Green Bay Packers fans making the trek up to Lambeau Field for the big game against the rival Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 15.The Packers announced Delaware North will offer free Kwik Trip hot chocolate and hot cider to fans.The hot chocolate will be available in at least 40 concession stands throughout the stadium.The hot cider will be available in sections 105, 106, 133, 134, 326, and 427.There is a limit of two per customer.Packers officials said it's an effort to battle the forecasted cold.

Want to work for the Packers? Walk-in job fair to be held next week at Lambeau Field Atrium

GREEN BAY -- With two December home games coming up, the Green Bay Packers are looking for new team members to be part of the team this year and in future seasons, with a walk-in job fair coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.The Packers are seeking gameday employees for the security and guest services departments to assist at Packers home games and events.

'Needed cash:' 2 longtime employees accused of stealing from Packers Pro Shop

GREEN BAY -- Two longtime employees stand accused of stealing from the Packers Pro Shop.Susan Adelbush, 67, of Green Bay, and Patty Meyer, 57, of De Pere, each face one misdemeanor count of theft in a business setting, filed Sept. 20 in Brown County.According to a criminal complaint obtained by WLUK, surveillance video showed Adelbush printing duplicate receipts for items customers had purchased.

Woman whose dog died in hot car at Lambeau Field sentenced to community service at animal shelter

GREEN BAY -- The owner of a dog that died from being locked in a hot car outside Lambeau Field was sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 11.Debbie Rohloff, 55, pleaded no contest in court and was sentenced to one year probation.Instead of paying court costs, she must also perform 50 hours of community service at an animal shelter.Back in July, officers found a 5-year-old golden retriever named Kaley, unresponsive in Rohloff's locked vehicle.The dog was pronounced dead at a local animal hospital.

You can get into a Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau this season, if you are willing to stand

GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers announced on Wednesday, Sept. 4 they have a limited amount of standing-room-only tickets available for several games at Lambeau Field this season, including when the Packers face the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, Oakland Raiders, Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears.The tickets, priced at $85 each (plus applicable fees), allow fans to stand in the area behind Sections 432s to 442s, on the fourth level of Lambeau Field’s South End.

Looking for work? Green Bay Sportservice to host hiring event at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY -- Green Bay Sportservice, the food and beverage partner of the Green Bay Packers, will host a large hiring event at Lambeau Field to fill the last remaining open positions on Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. A news release says positions are filling up fast.Officials say qualified applicants receive job offers immediately at hiring events.

Golden retriever dies in locked vehicle at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY -- Green Bay police are investigating after a dog was found dead inside a locked car at Lambeau Field.According to WLUK, the golden retriever was found unresponsive in the car that was not running, with the windows rolled up, around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11.The reports says the dog was taken to an animal hospital where it was pronounced dead.