Packers to reduce seating capacity, require face masks if fan attendance permitted in 2020 season
GREEN BAY --Green Bay Packers season ticket holders on Friday, July 3 received a message from Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy about necessary adjustments to expect this season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.Although the organization remains optimistic, there is a possibility that Lambeau Field will be unable to host fans for games this season.
Packers sign QB Jordan Love, RB AJ Dillon; Lambeau Field to host all training camp operations
GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers announced on Wednesday, July 1 the team has signed quarterback Jordan Love and running back AJ Dillon.Love is coming to Titletown after playing college ball for Utah State.
Green Bay Packers 2020 preseason schedule finalized, includes 2 evening games
GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers announced on Thursday, May 14 that its preseason schedule consists of three games played on Saturdays and one on a Thursday, with both home games being played in the afternoon and each road game being played at night.The schedule is as follows:
Packers: Delaware North will offer free Kwik Trip hot cocoa, cider as Green Bay faces Bears
GREEN BAY -- There will be a special treat for Green Bay Packers fans making the trek up to Lambeau Field for the big game against the rival Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 15.The Packers announced Delaware North will offer free Kwik Trip hot chocolate and hot cider to fans.The hot chocolate will be available in at least 40 concession stands throughout the stadium.The hot cider will be available in sections 105, 106, 133, 134, 326, and 427.There is a limit of two per customer.Packers officials said it's an effort to battle the forecasted cold.
Get paid $12/hour to help shovel snow out of Lambeau Field on Wednesday
GREEN BAY -- Lambeau Field is in need of snow removal -- and the Packers want your brute strength to help get the job done.The team's asking anyone who wants to pitch in to stop by the stadium on Wednesday morning, Dec. 4.
Want to work for the Packers? Walk-in job fair to be held next week at Lambeau Field Atrium
GREEN BAY -- With two December home games coming up, the Green Bay Packers are looking for new team members to be part of the team this year and in future seasons, with a walk-in job fair coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.The Packers are seeking gameday employees for the security and guest services departments to assist at Packers home games and events.
Prosecutors: Michigan man threatened officers after bartender refused to serve him at Lambeau
GREEN BAY -- Prosecutors say a Michigan man became unruly at Lambeau Field during the Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions matchup on Monday night, Oct. 14 when a bartender refused to serve him.The following charges were filed Tuesday, Oct. 15 against Ethan Lindquist, of Iron Mountain, Michigan:
Packers, Lions square off Monday at Lambeau Field, winner will be tops in NFC North
GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions face their NFC North rivals at Lambeau Field on Monday, Oct. 14.
'Needed cash:' 2 longtime employees accused of stealing from Packers Pro Shop
GREEN BAY -- Two longtime employees stand accused of stealing from the Packers Pro Shop.Susan Adelbush, 67, of Green Bay, and Patty Meyer, 57, of De Pere, each face one misdemeanor count of theft in a business setting, filed Sept. 20 in Brown County.According to a criminal complaint obtained by WLUK, surveillance video showed Adelbush printing duplicate receipts for items customers had purchased.
Grandson helps 95-year-old experience Lambeau for 1st time: 'Brought me down for my birthday'
GREEN BAY -- A Wisconsin man waited 95 years before he ever got to see his beloved Green Bay Packers play in person.
Proud Packers fans: Many love the green and gold even if they don't call Wisconsin home
GREEN BAY -- Just before kickoff at Lambeau Field on Thursday, Sept. 26, the Fox broadcast of the game between the Packers and Eagles let the world know that rapper Lil Wayne, a New Orleans native, is a diehard Packers fan.
Lambeau under the lights: Green Bay Packers square up against Philagelphia Eagles in primetime
GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers hope to extend the team's winning streak to four on Thursday, Sept. 26 when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field.
Woman whose dog died in hot car at Lambeau Field sentenced to community service at animal shelter
GREEN BAY -- The owner of a dog that died from being locked in a hot car outside Lambeau Field was sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 11.Debbie Rohloff, 55, pleaded no contest in court and was sentenced to one year probation.Instead of paying court costs, she must also perform 50 hours of community service at an animal shelter.Back in July, officers found a 5-year-old golden retriever named Kaley, unresponsive in Rohloff's locked vehicle.The dog was pronounced dead at a local animal hospital.
You can get into a Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau this season, if you are willing to stand
GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers announced on Wednesday, Sept. 4 they have a limited amount of standing-room-only tickets available for several games at Lambeau Field this season, including when the Packers face the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, Oakland Raiders, Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears.The tickets, priced at $85 each (plus applicable fees), allow fans to stand in the area behind Sections 432s to 442s, on the fourth level of Lambeau Field’s South End.
Looking for work? Green Bay Sportservice to host hiring event at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY -- Green Bay Sportservice, the food and beverage partner of the Green Bay Packers, will host a large hiring event at Lambeau Field to fill the last remaining open positions on Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. A news release says positions are filling up fast.Officials say qualified applicants receive job offers immediately at hiring events.
'200 more employees:' Green Bay Sportservice to host hiring event at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY -- Need a job?
Woman whose dog died in hot car at Lambeau Field charged with felony
GREEN BAY — A woman whose dog died in a hot car at Lambeau Field is facing a felony charge.Fifty-five-year-old Debbie Rohloff made an initial appearance in Brown County Circuit Court Tuesday and was released on a signature bond.
Golden retriever dies in locked vehicle at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY -- Green Bay police are investigating after a dog was found dead inside a locked car at Lambeau Field.According to WLUK, the golden retriever was found unresponsive in the car that was not running, with the windows rolled up, around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11.The reports says the dog was taken to an animal hospital where it was pronounced dead.
Remembering Bart Starr, the man off the gridiron: 'His legacy will grow even more after his passing'
MILWAUKEE -- We remember and honor a legend -- Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr, who died Sunday, May 26 at the age of 85.
Mark your calendar: Green Bay Packers set date for annual Meeting of Shareholders
GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers revealed the date for the team's annual Meeting of Shareholders.