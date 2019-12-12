GREEN BAY -- There will be a special treat for Green Bay Packers fans making the trek up to Lambeau Field for the big game against the rival Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 15.The Packers announced Delaware North will offer free Kwik Trip hot chocolate and hot cider to fans.The hot chocolate will be available in at least 40 concession stands throughout the stadium.The hot cider will be available in sections 105, 106, 133, 134, 326, and 427.There is a limit of two per customer.Packers officials said it's an effort to battle the forecasted cold.

December 12, 2019