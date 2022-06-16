Father's Day at Lambeau Field; Packers announce discounts for dads

article

The Green Bay Packers are offering several Father's Day discounts for dads at the Lambeau Field Atrium on Sunday, June 19.

The Packers Hall of Fame will offer free admission for all dads on Father’s Day, with museum hours on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dads eating at 1919 Kitchen & Tap will get a free Miller Lite or any other non-alcoholic beverage with the purchase of any entrée, the Packers said. The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

1919 Kitchen & Tap will also feature a special dinner featuring slow roasted prime rib, onion au jus, garlic mashed potatoes and roasted root vegetables.

Additionally, the Packers Pro Shop will offer 20% off for dads on Father’s Day, with some standard exclusions. The offer is valid in-store only, and store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.