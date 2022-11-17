Packers host Titans, Thursday Night Football on FOX6

article

The Green Bay Packers look to start a winning streak as they host the Tennessee Titans Thursday night, Nov. 17 – kickoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on FOX6.

The Packers (4-6) defeated the Titans (6-3) the last time they met, a 40-14 win at Lambeau Field in 2020. The winning team has scored 40-plus points in each of the last three meetings.

Dating back to 1972, the Titans lead the all-time, head-to-head series 7-6.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Before becoming the Packers' head coach, Matt LaFleur spent one season as the Titans' offensive coordinator under the team's current head coach Mike Vrabel.