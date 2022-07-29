Packers Titletown Family Fest to kick off practice

article

The Green Bay Packers will kick off next week's Family Night with a free Titletown Family Fest from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5.

Families and visitors of all ages are invited to join Titletown and the YMCA for games, live entertainment, activities for kids of all ages, bounce houses and more ahead of the Packers' Family Night practice. The practice will get underway in Lambeau Field between 7-7:30 p.m.

Inflatable obstacle courses and slides will be available on the Titletown Plaza, as well as parachute activities on the Shopko Optical Playground Lawn. Fans can also take part in a kids fit challenge at the base of Ariens Hill, along with Gaga Ball on the football field.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

There will be live music on the main stage, as well as photo booths, Giant Games and a variety of food and beverage offerings.

To participate in any activities at Titletown Family Fest, waivers are required for each participant. Those who have submitted their waivers will receive a wristband, which will allow them to take part in the free activities. Guests are encouraged to fill out their waivers in advance.

Green Bay Packers Family Night

Limited parking is available for $5 in the Titletown and Lambeau Field parking lots, which open at 1:30 p.m. Fans are asked to allow extra time for travel and parking, as many guests will be arriving early for Packers Family Night. Tailgating is not permitted in the Titletown parking lot.

Food and beverages will be available to purchase and fans are asked to keep in mind the park’s policies as they prepare to enjoy the weekend’s festivities. Carry-in coolers, glass bottles and portable grills are not permitted in the park.