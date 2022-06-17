Packers Family Night set for Friday, Aug. 5

article

The Green Bay Packers announced on Friday, June 17 that Packers Family Night will take place Friday evening, Aug. 5. The team expects a capacity crowd at Lambeau Field.

A news release from the Packers says doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m., with the team taking the field for warmups at 7 p.m. and practice beginning at 7:30.

The format of this year's Family Night will once again be a full practice, in order for the team to accomplish its preparation goals for the regular season.

The evening remains family-focused and will feature a game-like atmosphere, with use of the video boards featuring promotions by Pizza Ranch and other partners, a thunderstick giveaway, gameday music and a fireworks show at the end of the night. Family Night is a part of the Back to Football campaign.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, June 29, at 10 a.m. Tickets again are mobile only and priced at $10, available for purchase solely online through Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com. There will be a limit of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of ticket sales. All individuals, regardless of age, require a ticket for admittance.

A group ticket program (minimum of 50 tickets) will be offered again. The application form is available online at https://pckrs.com/fn2022 , in person at the Packers ticket office or can be requested to be sent by calling 920/569-7501. Group ticket orders are restricted to approved groups and organizations, and are to be used for the sole purpose of accommodating a group or organizational outing. Resale is prohibited.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Parking for the event will be $5, with net proceeds to benefit Meijer Simply Give and its mission to support hunger relief efforts.

In case of inclement weather, no refunds will be issued unless all stadium activities – from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the fireworks show – are canceled.

The entire training camp schedule is being finalized and will be released in the near future.