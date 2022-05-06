Free Jason Derulo concert announced at Titletown

article

Titletown is kicking off summer with a free Jason Derulo concert, highlighting its annual Summer Fun Days Showcase, on Saturday, June 4.

The event will take place from 3-10 p.m., with outdoor activities for all ages offered throughout the day, including children’s music performances, arts and crafts, Henna and face painting. Community members can enjoy Singo, trivia, Hammerschlagen, virtual reality games, caricature artists, a photo booth, and a mini Titletown market to preview the evening markets that will be held throughout the summer.

Concert activities will begin at 8 p.m., with the show taking place in the Lambeau Field west parking lot, across South Ridge Road from Titletown. Ridge Road will be closed to traffic beginning in the early afternoon so concert-goers can spread out from the parking lot to the Titletown Plaza.

Prior to the evening concert, opening musical acts will perform on an additional stage at the base of Ariens Hill from 3-5:15 p.m. and 5:45-8 p.m.

Parking in the Lambeau Field and Titletown lots will be free, but due to the Jason Derulo concert, parking in Lots 5 and 6 across the street from Titletown will be limited. Attendees are encouraged to park in other Lambeau Field parking lots and on neighborhood streets as available.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout Titletown, including "Drinks with a View" on top of Ariens Hill. The beer garden on the Plaza will also offer a variety of beverages including non-alcoholic drinks. Carry-ins, such as outside food and beverages, are not permitted at the event.

Summer Fun Days, which officially kick off at Titletown on June 4, will feature a wide variety of programs for community members of all ages, including free fitness classes, children’s activities and social events.

Community members can look forward to free, fun summer activities all summer long. The full slate of daily programs will be updated regularly as summer approaches and will be listed on Titletown’s calendar.

