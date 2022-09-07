Packers tickets: Standing room available, limited number

article

The Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, Sept. 7 announced they have a limited amount of standing-room-only tickets available for each regular-season game this season.

The tickets, priced at $89 each plus fees, allow fans to stand in the area behind Sections 432s to 442s, on the fourth level of Lambeau Field’s South End.

In addition to standing behind the seating sections in that area, attendees can use the viewing platforms on either side of the sections. Concession stands and restrooms are readily available in the concourse area.

The Invisalign Gate on the south side of the stadium is the recommended stadium entrance gate for those with standing-room-only tickets, the team said.

Tickets currently are available for purchase online. To access the page to purchase tickets, visit the Packers' ticket website and click on individual games to view available tickets. The tickets will be listed as "Standing Room Only." A limit of eight per household has been established. Additionally, the tickets are not able to be resold on NFL Ticket Exchange.