Lambeau Field construction worker dies after 'serious incident'

A construction worker injured at Lambeau Field Thursday, June 15 has died of his injuries. He had been taken to a hospital in critical condition.

According to a statement from Miron Construction Co., the worker was an employee of a subcontractor and injured during a "serious incident." OSHA previously identified that subcontractor as Mavid Construction.

The day of the incident, Green Bay Fire Chief Matthew Knott said the worker was trapped for roughly 30 minutes before being freed. He was working in the scoreboard area at the time.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration responded to the scene, and said the incident happened around 10 a.m. on June 15.

Statement from the Green Bay Packers:

"The Green Bay Packers organization extends our deepest condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of the Mavid Construction employee who succumbed Saturday to the injuries he suffered on Thursday. Our thoughts are with those impacted during this difficult time."