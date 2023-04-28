Wisconsin Lottery winner in East Troy, won Packers grand prize

article

Chris Peterson won the Wisconsin Lottery Green Bay Packers Bonus Drawing Grand Prize. Among more than 61,000 entries, Peterson won the grand prize package worth $49,568, which includes two season tickets for the Green Bay Packers in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Peterson, who lives in East Troy, qualified for the Bonus Drawing by mailing in $5 worth of non-winning, limited edition 2022 Packers instant scratch tickets to the Packers Bonus Drawing address.

The complete grand prize package includes:

Two Club Seat tickets for two seasons (2023-2024 and 2024-2025) to all Green Bay Packers regular season home games played at Lambeau Field.

One parking pass for each home game in each of the two seasons.

Two pre-game field passes for one game in each of the two seasons.

Post-season home game ticket allotments for each of the two seasons.

$1,500 Club Level food and beverage vouchers for each of the two seasons.

Two-night hotel stays for each of the two seasons in a Green Bay Area hotel.

Behind-the-scenes tour of Lambeau Field for two people.

$3,000 MasterCard gift card for weekend entertainment (spa, golf, etc.) for the winner.

$1,000 Packers Pro Shop or PackersProShop.com gift card for the winner.

Green Bay Packers helmet autographed by a current Packers player for the winner.

Green Bay Packers swag bag for the winner.

The grand prize also includes required state and federal withholding taxes, meaning they will be paid by the lottery as part of the grand prize.

In addition to Peterson, 195 other winners were selected as part of the Bonus Drawing. 95 participants won an MVP Tailgate Party Prize Package, and 100 participants won a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift card. The complete MVP Tailgate Party Prize Package, valued at $1,880, includes: