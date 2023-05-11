COVID public health emergency end marked with free custard

After more than three years, Thursday, May 11 officially marked the end of the COVID public health emergency. Workers in Milwaukee's hospitality industry celebrated with free custard at Gilles.

"In March of 2020, we were scared," said Theresa Nemetz, Milwaukee Food & City Tours.

The start of the pandemic created waves of challenges and changes for nearly every industry.

"We weren’t really sure what the future would hold," said Nemetz.

The hospitality industry was among those facing the most uncertainty.

"I made the mistake of saying, ‘Gee, you know, what could possibly go wrong now?’" said Jim Haertl, Best Place owner. "And then COVID hit."

Haertls' business essentially stopped.

"We were in downtown Milwaukee trying to do weddings for 100, 200 people, when we were allowed to have 10," said Haertl.

More than three years later, Haertl can say his venue made it.

"If you saw our sales for the last four years, it looks like a big smiley face, but I am happy to say it’s back up smiling again," said Haertl.

Smiling hospitality workers celebrated the sweet official end of the COVID public health emergency with custard.

"We’ve said it for three years, when this is done, we are going to buy custard for everyone," said Nemetz.

Nemetz fulfilled that promise, serving cones to workers in the hospitality industry looking ahead to a better future.

"I didn’t realize it would take us three and half years to get to this point, but we are here and ready to move on," said Nemetz.

Nemetz and Haertl said while the pandemic hit their business hard, in the end, it helped them grow in many ways.