New COVID shot rollout, Milwaukee pharmacies seeing 'little delays'

Milwaukee pharmacists say if you're thinking about getting the new COVID-19 vaccine, you might want to wait a bit.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on the updated vaccine Sept. 12, a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized and approved the new shot.

Pharmacists said it takes time to get shipments in.

"It’s still new," said Aya Alanani, Hayat Pharmacy. "It was just approved."

It means no more boosters, and the COVID shot will be similar to the flu shot.

"It’s a one-and-done, and it’s going to be seasonal," said Alanani.

If you're trying to get the updated formula, Alanani explained that insurance companies have to update their systems so that the vaccine can be covered.

COVID vaccines were previously free during the public health emergency which ended in May 2023.

"For the first time, the COVID vaccine now is not funded by the government directly. It’s commercialized, which means the company will sell it to us. We’ll have to run insurance and make sure it’s covered," said Alanani.

Then, there's supply and demand. The rollout takes time.

"I don’t even think it’s taking too long," said Alanani. "I’m impressed with how fast things are going."

A spokesman for CVS Pharmacy said Wednesday, Sept. 20 the majority of their locations do have the new vaccine, but there are delivery delays, so some appointments might need to be rescheduled. That's why pharmacists recommend waiting until things settle.

"We’re running through just a little delays because they’re working to fulfill the bigger supplier demands that was ordered before even the approval happened," said Alanani.

Officials at the Milwaukee Health Department said they expect their shipment soon and should have appointments available in the coming weeks.