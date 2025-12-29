Café Benelux in downtown Milwaukee celebrates recent renovations

Cafe Benelux is celebrating the completion of its rooftop renovation! Molly Canan from the Lowlands Group joined FOX6 WakeUp live to tell us more about the new Lux Skyhaus event space.
MILWAUKEE - Transport yourself to the Lowlands region of Europe and kick back with a bier in hand at Café Benelux.
Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward meets the Lowlands of Europe—BElgium, the NEtherlands, and LUXembourg—with a unique menu and atmosphere.
Café Benelux is also celebrating the completion of its rooftop renovation, the Lux Skyhaus.
Lowlands Winter Experiences 2025-2026 have become a seasonal tradition - added upon and improved each year! Molly Canan is back with all the info.
There's plenty of specials at Cafe Benelux for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, as well as the "Biggest Brunch Day of the Year." Ileana Rivera joined FOX6 WakeUp with all the info.
