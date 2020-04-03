Headed to college? How to get more financial aid if you need it
US is expected to report a record-breaking economic plunge
Having endured what was surely a record-shattering slump last quarter, the U.S. economy faces a dim outlook as a resurgent coronavirus intensifies doubts about the likelihood of any sustained recovery the rest of the year.
Kohl's to close stores on Thanksgiving Day: 'Importance of safety and convenience'
Kohl's is the latest department store franchise to announce it will be closed on Thanksgiving.
'It's a great feeling:' Wisconsinites on disability now eligible for pandemic unemployment aid
The federal government has ruled that Wisconsin workers who collect disability insurance may collect federal COVID-19 unemployment aid.
Joe Biden vows to fight racial inequality with economic agenda
Presidential candidate Joe Biden plans to company long-standing racial economic inequalities in an attempt to draw a contrast with President Trump.
Small Business Administration watchdog report cites ‘serious concerns’ over ‘widespread’ COVID-19 relief fraud
The U.S. Small Business Administration has reported thousands of suspected fraud.
Milwaukeeans need to earn $17.73 an hour to afford rent, report shows
MILWAUKEE -- The cost of rent is skyrocketing, with the 2020 National Housing Wage $23.96 for a modest two-bedroom rental home, and $19.56 for a modest one-bedroom rental home, with the federal minimum wage at $7.25 an hour.
'Yes or no?' Disabled workers still don't know if they are eligible for pandemic unemployment
MILWAUKEE -- As Democrats in Madison introduced a package of bills aimed at reforming the state's unemployment system, disabled Wisconsin workers across the state were still waiting to learn if they are eligible for claims that have been pending for months.Dennis Dent first filed for unemployment March 30th, says he had a terrible time getting to anyone who can answer his questions about when he might get paid."I would keep calling, hang up, calling, hang up. 'The lines are full.
Coin shortage prompts bank to pay you for spare change: 'It has never happened before'
Do you have a jar of coins in your house? Maybe you have been saving for a special occasion? Well, a local bank says they will pay you for what's inside that jar -- plus interest!
Wisconsin's unemployment rate falls, still thousands wait for 1st checks to arrive
Wisconsin's unemployment rate dropped nearly three percent from last month. But while people are getting back to work, 140,000 Wisconsinites are still waiting on unemployment checks.
Agency: Wisconsin unemployment rate fell to 12% in May
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reports that the state's unemployment rate dropped to 12% in May.The state's “safer at home” order closing most nonessential businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic was in effect for two weeks that month before being struck down.The 12% unemployment rate was down from the revised 13.6% rate in April.The national unemployment rate for May was 13.3%.Wisconsin added 72,100 private-sector jobs in May.
Recession hit US in February, ending record-long expansion
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy entered a recession in February, a group of economists declared Monday, ending the longest expansion on record.The economists said employment peaked in February and fell sharply afterward, marking the beginning of the downturn.The economists make up a committee within the National Bureau of Economic Research, a trade group that determines when recessions begin and end.
Unemployment rate falls to 13.3%, US adds 2.5 million jobs
WASHINGTON — The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May from 14.7%, and 2.5 million jobs were added — a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralyzed the economy in the wake of the viral pandemic.The May job gain suggests that businesses have quickly been recalling workers as states have reopened their economies.Other evidence has also shown that the job market meltdown triggered by the coronavirus has bottomed out.
Wisconsin DWD: Additional unemployment benefits available under Extended Benefit program
MADISON -- Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Secretary Caleb Frostman announced on Friday, May 29 that, due to an increase in the state's unemployment rate, Wisconsin triggered into the Extended Benefit program.The Extended Benefit program provides additional unemployment benefits to those who exhaust previous benefits, effective May 17, 2020.
'People are hurting out there:' Wisconsin Republicans urge faster processing of unemployment claims
MADISON — Wisconsin Republicans sparred with leaders in Democratic Gov.
It's been 4 weeks, and these Wisconsin workers still don't have their unemployment checks
PEWAUKEE -- If you're struggling with the process of filing unemployment claims in Wisconsin, you're in good company.
Want your extra $600? Wisconsin announces date for expanded unemployment benefits
MADISON -- Starting next week, people in Wisconsin can file for the expanded unemployment benefits promised under the CARES Act.On its website, Wisconsin's Department of Workforce Development says people who newly qualify for unemployment benefits under the law, such as independent contractors and the self-employed, can begin to file applications the week of April 21.The state will start making payments of an additional $600 per week starting the week of April 26; most people qualify for the additional payments.The CARES Act also expands unemployment benefits by an additional 13 weeks.
US sheds 701,000 jobs, ending a record-long hiring streak
WASHINGTON — A record-long streak of U.S. job growth ended suddenly in March after nearly a decade as employers cut 701,000 jobs because of the viral outbreak that's all but shut down the U.S. economy.