Burn Boot Camp in Brookfield; mission to inspire, empower women
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - If you need to get your body moving again but don’t know where to start, Burn Boot Camp – located at 16900A West Bluemound Road — offers workouts that are designed for all fitness levels and can be modified up or down. Brian Kramp is in Brookfield where their mission is to inspire and empower women and their families through transformative fitness experiences.
The Source: FOX6 WakeUp News interviewed people for this story.