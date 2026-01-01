Expand / Collapse search

Burn Boot Camp in Brookfield; mission to inspire, empower women

By
Published  January 1, 2026 8:01am CST
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Burn Boot Camp

Burn Boot Camp

Brian Kramp is in Brookfield where their mission is to inspire and empower women and their families through transformative fitness experiences.

The Brief

    • If you’re stuck in a rut when it comes to your workout routine, the team at Burn Boot Camp wants to help mix things up.
    • Brian Kramp is at their Brookfield location seeing what differentiates them from other options.

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - If you need to get your body moving again but don’t know where to start, Burn Boot Camp – located at 16900A West Bluemound Road — offers workouts that are designed for all fitness levels and can be modified up or down. Brian Kramp is in Brookfield where their mission is to inspire and empower women and their families through transformative fitness experiences.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Get your body moving

Get your body moving

Brian Kramp is seeing how their workouts will push you at any stage of your journey.

Trainer talks through exercises

Trainer talks through exercises

Brian Kramp is at their Brookfield location seeing what differentiates them from other options. 

Strength and conditioning workouts

Strength and conditioning workouts

Brian Kramp is in Brookfield where they want to help you get your body moving again.

Focuses on overall wellness

Focuses on overall wellness

Brian Kramp is with a trainer whose journey serves as inspiration for those looking to make a change in the new year.

Childcare, flexible schedule

Childcare, flexible schedule

Brian Kramp is with a member whose story may resonate with those struggling to find a supportive community. 

The Source: FOX6 WakeUp News interviewed people for this story.

Out and AboutFOX 6 WakeUp NewsBrookfieldThings To Do