Simple Eats MKE makes eating effortless, delicious, and accessible

Published  December 26, 2025 8:00am CST
Its a business dedicated to making eating effortless, delicious, and accessible. At Simple Eats MKE, they are cooking up wholesome, nutritious meals that are both easy and enjoyable. Owner Krysta Hutton joined FOX6 WakeUp with more.

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Eating healthy can be simple and effortless, and tasty too!

Simple Eats MKE's mission is to "provide fresh, chef-crafted meal prep that supports your unique lifestyle—whether you're a busy professional, an athlete, or simply someone committed to making better food choices."

To learn more about the business and the weekly menu, head to Simple Eats MKE website.

