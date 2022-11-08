Wisconsin governor's race: Tim Michels looks to replace Evers

article

In the race for Wisconsin governor, business owner Tim Michels hopes to replace Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

The final Marquette University Law School Poll before the election, released Nov. 2, showed Michels and Evers in a "toss-up" – each with 48% support among likely voters. The previous poll, conducted in October, showed Michels at 46% and Evers at 47% among likely voters.

Wisconsin governor's race results

Michels' background

The Republican is endorsed by former President Donald Trump who stumped for Michels in Waukesha ahead of the Aug. 9 primary. In the weeks since, other Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, joined Michels as he campaigned.

Michels co-owns Michels Corp., a construction company with more than 8,000 employees that builds pipelines, bridges and electric utilities. Michels is also a U.S. Army veteran. In mid-July, campaign finance reports revealed Michels spent $7.9 million of his own money in his campaign.

This isn’t the first time Michels dabbled in politics; he ran for U.S. Senate 18 years ago, but he lost. He’s likely hoping things are different in 2022.

Michels Corp.

Michels on the issues

Only one debate was held between Michels and Evers. It happened on Friday, Oct. 14.

During the debate, Michels said the state has had weak leadership under Evers. He went on to say he wants, "ample funds at the local level to solve the problems," when asked about shared revenue in Wisconsin and sharing it with municipalities.

Abortion has been a largely discussed topic after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Michels said he’s "pro-life," but there have been some inconsistencies when it comes to specifics. During his campaign, he said he supported Wisconsin’s near-total ban on abortion. Michels then said if elected and presented with a bill with exceptions when it comes to rape or incest, he’d sign it.

In October, the Associated Press reported Michels suggested he would not enforce the 1849 Wisconsin law that makes it a felony to perform an abortion. During the debate, Michels said, "This stuff about, are you going to prohibit (abortion) pills to come through the mail? If it’s against the law, then that’s against the law and I am not against contraception."

One lingering question for the businessman is what is his plan and role with Michels Corp. if he’s elected. He answered that during the debate, saying: "The day after Election Day, between then and Inauguration Day, I’m going to completely divest from Michels Corp. There will be no conflict of interest."

On Michels' website, he shares his plan if elected. Some of that plan, according to Michels, includes:

Firing Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm "on Day One"

Incentivizing the hiring of more police officers, "particularly in our most dangerous neighborhoods"

Creating new mandatory minimum penalties for felons in possession of firearms

Creating a RICO -like provision to investigate and prosecute riot organizers

Exposing "weak prosecutors and judges through greater access to public information"

Imposing a reduction in state-funded aid for municipalities that "attempt to 'defund the police’" and allow judges to consider multiple factors when setting bail

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If elected, Michels’ term would likely be a lot less rocky than Evers'. That’s because Republicans control the Legislature, meaning they’ll be more aligned and supportive of a Republican governor.

More FOX6 News coverage on the race for Wisconsin governor

Polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.