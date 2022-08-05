Trump rallies in Waukesha for Tim Michels

Former President Donald Trump was in Waukesha on Friday, Aug. 5 to campaign for gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.

Trump previously endorsed Michels for Wisconsin governor. The campaign stop comes four days head of the state's Aug. 9 primary, in which Michels faces former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who has been endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence, and State Rep. Timothy Ramthun.

If Michels wins the primary election, he will face Democrat incumbent Gov. Tony Evers in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.