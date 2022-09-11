Election 2022: Gov. Evers vs. Tim Michels on education

On Nov. 8, Wisconsin voters will grade candidates for governor on education, and about 88% of Wisconsin voters surveyed in the recent Marquette University Law School Poll said they’re concerned about public schools.

At Wisconsin's oldest private school, Trinity Lutheran School of Freistadt, Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels took a tour. At Trinity, 45% of the students receive a school voucher. A key part of Michels' plan is to allow any student in the state to qualify for the voucher, which uses taxpayer money to pay for kids to go to private schools.

"We want to make sure that every young boy and girl in Wisconsin has choices to go to school and has the opportunity to go to school that their parent and their families think is best for them," said Michels.

Gov. Tony Evers

Democratic Governor Tony Evers vetoed a bill to get rid of the voucher’s income limits.

"They are worried that it is taking money away from the public schools. They say it's a new entitlement program," said FOX6's Jason Calvi in an interview with Michels.

"I'd say if you're at a public school, you're an administrator there, and you think you're doing a great job, you have nothing to worry about," said Michels. "It's like any business, and I know education is not business, but we need to approach it with a results-oriented approach. But, if you're failing, like a lot of schools are in MPS, then you should be concerned. Why? Because parents are going to find other options, and they deserve to have the opportunity to find other options."

Evers has spent recent weeks welcoming kids back to public schools.

Tim Michels

"When I came to office, we worked to fix a decade of underinvestment in our schools, and now, our k-12 schools rank eighth best in the nation after ranking 17th just five years ago," said Evers.

Those numbers come from U.S. News and World Report's rankings.

The Democratic governor urges the Republican-controlled Legislature to spend $2 billion more on public school, tapping into the state's estimated $5 billion budget surplus.

"Over the last decade, Republicans have cut more than $4 billion from education budgets that I’ve proposed as governor and state superintendent, and that’s a billion with a B, so we have a lot of work to do to fully fund our schools and do it the right way," said Evers.

"For too long, the only metric was how much money was spent in the budget. I will invest in students, not systems. I will empower parents, not bureaucracies. We're going to focus on outcomes, invest in what works, and improve education for all students," Michels tweeted.

Republican legislative leaders like Assembly Speaker Robin Vos are already shooting down the governor's latest proposal. They often spar over school issues.

This year, the governor vetoed the GOP bill to break up Milwaukee Public Schools into four to eight smaller districts.

Gov. Tony Evers

"It sure looks to me like we’re putting our children into, essentially, pawns in a political game," said Evers in February 2022. "I believe that parents and teachers and school board members solve problems locally, and if we’re going to make that much more difficult, I do not support that and just, putting kids in the position of pawns in some sort of political chess game is distasteful for me."

"Would you have signed that bill to break up the Milwaukee Public Schools district?" asked FOX6's Jason Calvi.

"Again, Jason, the devil's in the details," said Michels. "I'll have to take a look at it, but I'm certainly open to breaking up MPS because right now, it's not working as it's set up."

In FOX6's exclusive interview with Michels, FOX6's Jason Calvis asked him if he’d be open to local school districts returning to requiring masks.

Tim Michels

"The best decisions are made at the lowest level, at the local level, so that's up to school boards to decide," said Michels. "There will not be a mandate coming from the state, coming from the governor's office, lieutenant governor's office, that you will wear a mask. People can decide for themselves what's best for their kids at their school. At Michels Corporation, we never shut down for a single day during COVID. We figured out how to get things done and keep people safe, and I have 100% confidence that schools and school boards and administrators can do the same thing."

FOX6 News also asked for a one-on-one interview with Governor Evers, but his campaign said he wasn't available before this story ran.