Wisconsin governor's race; Evers, Michels on abortion, Kenosha riots

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday he would not sign a bill that adds exceptions for rape and incest if it would leave the state's 1849 abortion law in place.

Right now, that law only includes one exception: to protect the life of the mother. Evers' opponent in the November election, Republican Tim Michels, said the ban reflects his opinion. However, since the primary, Michels has said he would sign a bill that adds exceptions for rape or incest.

Abortion was just one of the topics the governor spoke about in Milwaukee on Tuesday. Evers said his number one priority if re-elected is increasing shared revenue to local communities.

"By providing more resources for cities and counties, we’ll be able to start to connect the dots there. It’s not just the most shiny object of the day, but do we need some more assistant DAs? Do we need more investigators from that office?" Evers said.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the city needs that extra money to fund the police department and fight crime. Michels also said he is willing to spend more on police.

Tim Michels

"There’s $43.5 billion that is spent every year in the state budget. If we have to spend a little bit more money to make law enforcement more effective, to hire more police officers, absolutely. We will do that," Michels said.

In a new campaign ad, Michels takes aim at Evers for his response to the Kenosha riots in 2020. The governor answered a question about Kenosha at Tuesday's event, hosted by the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, WisPolitics and the Milwaukee Press Club.

"We were there shortly after those civil disruptions to provide help," said Evers.

Michels took to Twitter, saying: "Just now, Governor Evers called the Kenosha riots ‘civil disruptions.’ He STILL doesn't get it."

"A civil disruption is a riot. I understand people died, for God’s sake, that’s not the issue. The question is what I did. What I did was everything that the law enforcement asked me to do in Kenosha County," Evers said in response to Michels' tweet. "Tim Michels wants to talk about this until the cows come home, that’s his problem. I’m looking forward to and have already helped Kenosha in lot of ways to recover from this horrible situation."

Evers also cited Michels' opposition to so-called red flag laws that would allow judges to take guns and other weapons away from people deemed to be a danger, as well as his comments questioning the integrity of the 2020 election. Michels, unlike other Republicans, has not called for President Joe Biden's victory to be decertified. But Michels, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has said that "maybe" the 2020 election was stolen and he has not unconditionally said if he will accept results of the Nov. 8 election.

Biden's victory in Wisconsin has withstood multiple reviews, recounts and lawsuits.

Tony Evers

Michels has also blamed Evers for paroles of convicted murderers and others granted by the state parole commission. When asked about paroles, Evers deflected criticism by noting that any decision to grant parole is not up to the governor but the commission which operates independently of him. Michels has called on Evers to stop all paroles and pardons.

Evers said Wisconsin would not be the dairy state without undocumented workers. He said he supports giving in-state tuition to those workers' children and will again call for letting them get a driver's license.

The Milwaukee Press Club and Rotary Club of Milwaukee also invited Michels ot a similar event; he has not accepted yet.

Evers and Michels are scheduled to meet for their first and only debate before the election on Friday, which will air on TV6.2 and be streamed on the FOX6 website, Facebook page and YouTube channel. It will also air on FOX6 at 10:30 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.