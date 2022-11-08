Wisconsin governor's race: Tony Evers eyes 2nd term

article

Gov. Tony Evers is running for a second term as Wisconsin's governor, facing Republican challenger Tim Michels on the Nov. 8 midterms election ballot.

The final Marquette University Law School Poll before the election, released Nov. 2, showed Evers and Michels in a "toss-up" – each with 48% support among likely voters. The previous poll, conducted in October, showed Evers at 47% and Michels at 46% among likely voters.

Wisconsin governor's race results

Evers' background

Evers narrowly defeated Scott Walker in 2018. In that race, the final Marquette poll before Election Day also showed a tie between Evers and Walker. Evers went on to win by 1.1% of the vote.

Before Evers was governor, he was the state superintendent. He was first elected as state superintendent in 2009 and was re-elected to a third term in April 2017. Evers continued to tout his background in education in campaign speeches.

As governor, Evers has often clashed with the state's Republican-controlled Legislature. The governor set the state record for full vetoes in a single legislative session; he vetoed 126 bills in 2021-2022 that would've addressed abortion, guns, schools and elections. Evers also issued more pardons than any other Wisconsin governor in the post-World War II era.

Wisconsin Capitol, Madison

Evers on the issues

Evers said he'd help Wisconsinites battle inflation by lowering taxes on the middle class by 10%. He talked a lot about shared revenue during his 2022 campaign.

Municipalities across the state send tax dollars to Madison. Shared revenue is the amount of money the state sends back. Evers promised to increase shared revenue so that cities and towns have more money to spend on things like law enforcement. The state is currently sitting on a $5 billion surplus.

Evers also supports a woman's right to choose. He called a special session of lawmakers asking them to give voters a say in the matter; the Republican-controlled Legislature quickly gaveled in and out of the session.

In October, Evers said he would not sign a bill that adds exceptions for rape and incest to the state's current 1849 abortion law because "that leaves the underlying law in place." The current law's only exception for abortion is to protect the life of the mother.

Republicans have criticized Evers for his response to the Kenosha unrest in August 2020. Evers has consistently said he did everything that was asked of him, including sending National Guard members when the city requested them.

Evers also calls for gun reform – including so-called red flag laws that would allow a judge to take weapons from someone they deem a threat.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Democratic governor has urged the Republican-controlled Legislature to spend $2 billion more on public schools for areas including mental health services, special education and before-and-after-school programming.

More FOX6 News coverage on the race for Wisconsin governor

Polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.