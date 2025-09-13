Wisconsin floods: FEMA disaster assistance application open

The Brief President Trump approved nearly $30 million in relief for Wisconsin flood victims. FEMA said the first step for residents is to apply online or over the phone. Only residents in Milwaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties are eligible.



The Federal Emergency Management Agency said relief is right around the corner after historic floods impacted parts of southeast Wisconsin last month.

What you can do:

President Donald Trump on Thursday declared a major disaster for Wisconsin, approving almost $30 million in federal relief.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

FEMA said the first step for residents is to apply online or by calling 800-621-3362. Only residents in Milwaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties are eligible.

FEMA opens applications for disaster assistance

"The most important thing is to get that application in, let us know what that damage looked like for you," said Nicole Wilson, FEMA spokesperson. "Then our teams will be able to assess how much you will be able to receive."

Wilson said, if you have insurance, make sure to file a claim first. That way FEMA knows what they can and cannot compensate. As far as how much you can get and when, FEMA said it varies.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It could be a week before we start seeing some of that money in the hands of survivors and some people will see it sooner than others," said Wilson. She noted the process can take longer.

Residents will need proof of a denied insurance claim. The deadline to apply is Nov. 12, 2025.

Flood victims

What they're saying:

For flood victims like Norma Perez, the loss was hard to handle and the wait for help has been hard to manage.

"It was just a scary time, something I’ve never experienced here before," said Perez. "It was very devastating."

Perez’s neighborhood and the surrounding area were among the hardest hit in West Allis. A little more than a month later, she and others finally got the news they've been hoping for.

Damaged items after floods in southeast Wisconsin

"It's been a long haul," she said. "My whole basement was impacted, and my garage and lots of things were lost during the flood."

Perez, who applied on Saturday morning, said she hopes that’s not the case for her.

"There's still a lot of work to do," Perez said. "Just hoping that FEMA comes through for us."