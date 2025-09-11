Wisconsin flood damage, Trump approves $29.8M in disaster relief

article

The Brief President Trump announced he has approved $29.8 million in disaster relief. Wisconsin floods caused widespread damage in August. Gov. Tony Evers requested a federal disaster declaration in August.



President Donald Trump on Thursday announced he has approved $29.8 million in disaster relief for Wisconsin after floods caused widespread damage in August.

What they're saying:

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said:

"I just informed Senator Ron Johnson that, based on his request, I am approving $29.8 Million Dollars for the wonderful State of Wisconsin to help them recover from the major storms and flooding they experienced in August. We had Huge Victories in Wisconsin in 2016, 2020, and 2024, and it is my Honor to deliver BIG for Wisconsinites!"

President Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 and again last year but lost it in 2020 and tried unsuccessfully to overturn his defeat.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, in a post on X, said:

"I just had a great call with @POTUS who approved Wisconsin’s request for flood disaster relief. Thank you to President Trump for continuing to deliver BIG TIME for Wisconsinites. Also, thank you to @RepBryanSteil and @RepFitzgerald for helping lead the charge to obtain the much-needed federal assistance.

Flood damage in Wauwatosa

Disaster declaration request

The backstory:

Gov. Tony Evers requested a federal disaster declaration from the president on Aug. 27 – 18 days after the storms started. That was faster than the average timeline for five past disasters, which was 36 days.

Between 2017 and 2020, it took an average of 59 days for Trump to declare major disasters in Wisconsin, excluding COVID-19.

The request was for support from two Federal Emergency Management Agency programs:

FEMA and Wisconsin Emergency Management joint teams conducted field assessments at individual properties in August. The governor's request could not come until those joint assessments were done.

Flooding in southeast Wisconsin

Crews did not visit every home, but the assessments provided a "snapshot" of the damage.

The agencies determined, after initial assessment, there were 1,500 residential structures that were destroyed or sustained major damage – with total damage estimated at more than $33 million.

Federal officials returned to Wisconsin on Monday to review flood damage. That round of assessments focused on public property, including roads in Menomonee Falls, Brown Deer and Germantown.

Additionally, initial damage reports collected by the state indicate more than $43 million in public sector damage throughout six Wisconsin counties. The public damage can also include nonprofits, like schools, hospitals and churches.