Wisconsin FEMA aid; what's next, how much money will victims get

The Brief Flood victims in three Wisconsin counties can now apply for FEMA aid. Roughly $30 million will be made available for victims in Milwaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties. Victims can apply for aid online or by phone; but FEMA urges people with insurance first file a claim with their insurance companies.



Flood victims in three counties of southeast Wisconsin can now apply for federal disaster money, after President Trump declared a major disaster for the state.

Apply now for federal disaster money

What we know:

The federal aid will be for victims in the three hardest-hit counties: Milwaukee, Washington and Waukesha.

"We're very grateful for this assistance, for being approved, not only because the President recognizes the recovery need here in Wisconsin, but also because it's the culmination of all the work that led up to this being possible," said Alex Freeman, Waukesha County Emergency Management Coordinator.

President Trump approved nearly $30 million to help after the state's flooding and storms in August.

To apply for a piece of that funding, you have to have damage not covered by insurance. That means, the feds will want you to file an insurance claim first, if you have insurance. Hold onto that denial letter, because FEMA will ask for it.

FEMA officials say the help could cover home repairs, temporary housing, damaged HVAC, car repairs, moving expenses, furniture and appliances.

"We know that financial aid from the start of this disaster has been one of the biggest needs that people have been expressing, and so this was what we were all looking for. It's going to be very impactful," Freeman said.

It's a welcome development for flood victims.

"We lost a lot of memories, a lot of memories, that we can’t bring back. But, we can start making more memories and move on from this, if we can just get a little help," said Shinita McKinley of Milwaukee.

Disaster declaration

By the numbers:

As far as how much financial assistance flood victims could get, it is a complicated formula. However, the maximum for homes is roughly $43,000.

The Government Accountability Office said the average help was about $3,000 for people without flood insurance.

FOX6 asked if people could expect to have 100% of damage covered.

"No, it's almost never the case," said Freeman.

This disaster declaration was made quicker than average. From 2017 to this month, Wisconsin received six major disaster declarations.

Excluding COVID-19, it has taken an average of roughly 60 days for the president to declare those Wisconsin disasters. This latest declaration comes about a month after the flooding.

How to apply for aid

What you can do:

You can apply online at disasterassistance.gov or over the phone by calling 800-621-3362.

FEMA will also be setting up some disaster recovery centers where you can get answers to your questions.