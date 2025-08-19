article

The Brief FEMA will be in Wisconsin later this week to assess the aftermath of historic floods. Officials will conduct assessments in Milwaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties. After FEMA estimates damage, Evers can ask the president to declare a major disaster.



FEMA will be in southeast Wisconsin later this week to assess the aftermath of severe storms and historic floods, FOX6 News confirmed on Tuesday.

What they're saying:

According to an advisory, officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency will join Wisconsin Emergency Management Agency teams on Thursday, Aug. 21. They will conduct joint, in-person assessments in three counties: Milwaukee, Washington and Waukesha.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Wisconsin requested FEMA's assistance last week.

What's next:

While assessments are only planned for those three counties, the advisory said additional counties may be added in the future at the state’s request.

Related article

After FEMA visits and estimates damage, Gov. Tony Evers can ask the president to declare a major disaster.

The backstory:

For comparison, in 2008, President George W. Bush declared a major disaster nine days after flooding and about 24,000 Wisconsinites got some FEMA help – an average of roughly $4,000.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

By the numbers:

As of Monday, Waukesha County estimated $63 million in damage to homes and businesses, as well as $4 million in damage to public property like Campbell Drive, which was washed away in the flood and is now a massive cliff and crater.

Across the nine counties around Milwaukee, 211 reported 17,000 damage reports as of Monday. About 83% of those reports were in Milwaukee County.