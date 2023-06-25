Expand / Collapse search

We Energies customers without power in SE Wisconsin

We Energies

MILWAUKEE -  We Energies are tracking power outages throughout southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, June 25.

The We Energies Power Outage Map, as of about 8:40 a.m. Sunday, showed around 40,000 customers without power across SE Wisconsin.

8:40 a.m. outage map

Report outages

Customers can help We Energies get a jump on power restoration by reporting outages. Customers have several ways to report outages.

For the fastest service, customers should have their account number ready or provide the phone number associated with their account.