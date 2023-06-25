We Energies customers without power in SE Wisconsin
article
MILWAUKEE - We Energies are tracking power outages throughout southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, June 25.
The We Energies Power Outage Map, as of about 8:40 a.m. Sunday, showed around 40,000 customers without power across SE Wisconsin.
8:40 a.m. outage map
Report outages
Customers can help We Energies get a jump on power restoration by reporting outages. Customers have several ways to report outages.
- Free We Energies mobile app
- Online at we-energies.com/OutageManagement
- Call 800-662-4797 and follow the automated prompts
For the fastest service, customers should have their account number ready or provide the phone number associated with their account.