We Energies customers without power in SE Wisconsin

article

We Energies are tracking power outages throughout southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, June 25.

The We Energies Power Outage Map, as of about 8:40 a.m. Sunday, showed around 40,000 customers without power across SE Wisconsin.

8:40 a.m. outage map

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Report outages

Customers can help We Energies get a jump on power restoration by reporting outages. Customers have several ways to report outages.

Free We Energies mobile app

Online at we-energies.com/OutageManagement

Call 800-662-4797 and follow the automated prompts

For the fastest service, customers should have their account number ready or provide the phone number associated with their account.