1 taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into Milwaukee River, driver says brakes failed

1 taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into Milwaukee River, driver says brakes failed

GLENDALE -- A man, 38, was taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle into the Milwaukee River early Thursday morning, March 26.It happened near Good Hope Road and Pierron Road just after 1 a.m.Police said the vehicle was headed eastbound on Good Hope when it went off the roadway and landed in the river.The driver was trapped inside -- and rescued by North Shore Fire/Rescue officials with assistance from the Milwaukee Fire Department.

Woman inappropriately touched by male suspect on Oak Leaf Trail, Glendale police say

Woman inappropriately touched by male suspect on Oak Leaf Trail, Glendale police say

GLENDALE -- The Glendale Police Department is looking into a report of a woman who was inappropriately touched by a man while walking on the Oak Leaf Trail early Friday morning, Feb. 7.Authorities say the woman was walking on the trail near Marne Avenue and Port Washington Road when the man approached her from behind around 6:45 a.m. Officers will be increasing patrol in the area, the department said.The suspect is described as a white man, 20-25 years old, and 6' tall with a medium build.

Milwaukee man arrested in connection with fatal shooting near Bayshore

Milwaukee man arrested in connection with fatal shooting near Bayshore

GLENDALE -- A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 28 in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in the U.S. Bank parking lot near Bayshore Sunday, Jan. 26.Family identified the man shot and killed as Daniel Colon Jr.Glendale police responded to the parking lot where Colon, 30, was found dead around 8:30 a.m. Sunday -- while most businesses were still closed.On Monday, Jan. 27, as loved ones worked to wrap their heads around why someone would kill Colon, they said the young man left behind a son and daughter.

'It's not right:' Family identifies young father fatally shot in parking lot near Bayshore

'It's not right:' Family identifies young father fatally shot in parking lot near Bayshore

GLENDALE -- Family identified the man shot and killed in the US Bank parking lot outside Bayshore Sunday, Jan. 26 as Daniel Colon Jr.Glendale police responded to the parking lot where Colon, 30, was found dead around 8:30 a.m. -- while most businesses were still closed.On Monday, Jan. 27, as loved ones worked to wrap their heads around why someone would kill Colon, they said the young man left behind a son and daughter.

Police: One in custody, suspected of arson at Glendale motel

Police: One in custody, suspected of arson at Glendale motel

GLENDALE -- The Glendale Police Department has taken one subject into custody after a fire investigation turned arson investigation at the Motel 6 near Port Washington and Silver Spring.Authorities were called to the motel around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17 for a fire investigation.