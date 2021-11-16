Feds seek sentence, treatment for QAnon believer in soldier attack

article

Federal prosecutors are seeking a sentence for a QAnon conspiracy believer, who pleaded guilty to attacking two soldiers, that protects the public and allows him to receive proper medical treatment, citing his "copious consumption of online conspiracy material," according to new court filings.

Ian Alan Olson, 31, of Nashotah, pleaded guilty in August to attacking the servicemen with paintballs. According to a sentencing memorandum filed Tuesday, Nov. 16, as a part of the plea deal, the government intends to dismiss the misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer. Olson is set to appear before federal judge Brett Ludwig Thursday for sentencing. He faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

Olson has remained in custody after federal prosecutors argued he posed a serious threat to the community after allegedly saying he would cause a "mass casualty" event if released. Olson also faces state misdemeanor attempted battery and disorderly conduct charges in the case.

The married, father of two, with no criminal history was arrested after being tackled by uniformed Army reservists standing in a parking lot of the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Pewaukee on March 15.

According to a federal criminal complaint, Olson got out of his vehicle – which is spray-painted with QAnon slogans – and shouted "This is for America" while carrying what appeared to be an orange spray-painted semi-automatic rifle. He was tackled by the reservists after the gun jammed. It turned out to be a paintball gun.

(Courtesy: U.S. District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin)

"Based on the evidence, including the spray paint on Olson’s car, his handwritten notes, and reports from the U.S. Capitol Police, it seems Olson’s conduct stemmed at least in part from his copious consumption of online conspiracy material," wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Proctor.

QAnon is a convoluted, evolving, pro-Trump conspiracy theory centering on the baseless belief that former President Donald Trump is waging a secret war against the so-called "deep state," a child sex trafficking ring run by cannibals and satanic pedophiles, the former president will be re-installed to office, and that President Kennedy’s dead son, John F. Kennedy Jr., would become vice-president when Trump is reinstated.

During intake at the Waukesha County jail after his arrest, Olson said he just returned from Washington, D.C., where he "attempted to deliver a message," according to federal court filings. His vehicle is spray painted with several QAnon slogans, as well as "OMW (On my way) 2 DC" and "Trust My Plan."

"Given Olson’s bizarre comments about causing mass casualties, the government believes that protecting the public is the top priority in fashioning an appropriate sentence for Olson," wrote Proctor, noting one best option to protect the public is to keep Olson in custody.

Ian Olson's car, spray-painted with QAnon-related markings

Federal sentencing guidelines call for eight to 14 months in prison in the case. If sentenced within that range, Olson would be released shortly thereafter. Proctor noted that given Olson’s comments, a sentence at the high-end of the guidelines of two years could be imposed.

"Alternatively, the Court could impose up to five years of probation with a variety of conditions. Such conditions might include home confinement, location monitoring, mental health treatment, and computer monitoring," Proctor said, adding: "There are no easy answers in a case like this."

"Olson’s conduct goes beyond shooting paintballs at soldiers. The shooting was one act in a saga that spanned from Wisconsin to Washington D.C. and back, all in furtherance of his vague and misguided ‘mission.’ His post-arrest comments about causing a ‘mass casualty event’ are incredibly disturbing and justify a sentence that prioritizes protecting the public."

The sentencing memorandum says Olson’s conduct was the result of a shift in his priorities and mental health, according to his wife and mother, and affirmed by a psychiatric evaluation in Washington, D.C. days before the attack in Pewaukee.

"Olson’s words and actions show that he has extreme beliefs and violent tendencies that are apparently informed by online conspiracy theories," read the government’s sentencing memo. "His conduct was incredibly disturbing and indicated that, prior to his arrest and detention, he was on a path to harm people, including himself."

Inside Olson’s car, police found a gas mask, throwing knives, police scanner, two-way radios, taser and ballistic military-style vest plates. Police also found a three-page, hand-written "manifesto," according to court filings – with a number of comments referencing "Q" and "my plan."

Federal filings say Olson was in D.C. in early March – less than two months after supporters of President Trump laid siege to the U.S. Capitol that left five dead in the immediate aftermath, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer. Since the event, hundreds of people have been arrested and charged, including a number of QAnon supporters.

Court documents say Olson approached a National Guardsman on March 3 and said he was "maybe going to do something crazy stupid tomorrow," asking the soldiers to not shoot him. Some QAnon supporters believed the former president would be inaugurated in Washington on March 4.

Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

U.S. Capitol Police stopped Olson, who said he wanted to "test the National Guard to see if they were loyal to the people or to (President Trump)," his actions would be big, and he was "willing to die to fulfill this mission."

Olson also made other alarming statements to law enforcement at the time saying he would be "taken over by the Spirit of Christ and lead the people to unity," according to the criminal complaint. USCP found Olson to be a danger to himself. He was admitted to a psychiatric ward for evaluation, released with medication and later returned to Wisconsin.

Following his arrest, federal terror investigators probed Olson’s background.

In the sentencing memorandum, the government wrote Olson said he "failed in sending his ‘message,’" later adding Olson said something to the effect of: "'I’m going to cause mass casualties when I get out of jail,’ ‘I am ready for this. How many people need to die for a message to get across,’ and ‘I almost have everything ready.’" Filings say Olson then muttered, "People will remember my name."