McConnell calls pending Trump trial 'vote of conscience'
Sen. McConnell continues to hold great sway in his party, even though convening the trial could be among his last acts as majority leader.
Far-right personality ‘Baked Alaska’ arrested in riot probe
Far-right media personality Tim Gionet, who calls himself “Baked Alaska,” has been arrested by the FBI for his involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
Bail denied for so-called 'QAnon Shaman,' arrested in connection with deadly Capitol riot
A judge has denied bail for an Arizona man known as the so-called 'QAnon Shaman.' Jake Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, was arrested for his alleged role in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
West Allis man charged with taking part in US Capitol insurrection
A man from a Milwaukee suburb appeared in federal court on charges relating to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week.
HHS Sec. Alex Azar resigns, condemns Capitol riots
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is condemning the assault on the U.S. Capitol in his formal letter of resignation.
Arkansas man photographed sitting at Pelosi's desk during Capitol riot put on house arrest
An Arkansas man photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week has been put under House arrest as he awaits trial.
Highly-trained ex-military and cops counted among Capitol rioters
At least 21 current or former members of the U.S. military or law enforcement have been identified as being at or near last week's Capitol riot, with more than a dozen others under investigation.
DC police searching for suspect who used shield to pin officer against door at US Capitol
The Metropolitan D.C. Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding the suspect who was caught on camera using a police shield to pin one of their officers against a door jam during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday.
TSA considering putting pro-Trump Capitol rioters on US no-fly list
Federal safety officials are investigating people who took part in last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol to decide whether they belong on the federal no-fly list.
Frisco realtor Jenna Ryan arrested, charged for role in U.S. Capitol riot
The Frisco realtor will face charges for “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority” and “disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.”
Capitol Police 'looking at' reports of members giving tours in days before riot: source
'This is a large puzzle and we're looking at every piece to put it together,' an FBI official said
Police urge lawmakers to avoid WI Capitol ahead of inauguration
Wisconsin capitol police urge lawmakers to stay away from the Capitol this weekend and to keep their home doors locked ahead of next week's presidential inauguration.
Official says 'no direct evidence’ of plot to kill at pro-Trump Capitol riot
The remarks came in a motion prosecutors filed late Thursday in the case against Jacob Chansley, the Arizona man who took part in the insurrection while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns.
Federal watchdogs launch sweeping review of FBI, Pentagon and other agencies' Capitol riot response
Federal watchdogs have launched a sweeping review of how the FBI, the Pentagon and other agencies responded to the riot last week at the U.S. Capitol.
'He's a hero': Bipartisan bill would award Capitol Officer Eugene Goodman with Congressional Gold Medal
Representatives Charlie Crist (D-FL) introduced H.R. 305 on Thursday, which would award Officer Eugene Goodman with the Congressional Gold Medal for his actions during the Capitol siege.
Southeast Michigan Militia plans protest at Lansing Capitol for Sunday
FOX 2: "Could we see violence?" "It depends on how we are pushed," Lackomar said. "If we are forced to defend ourselves, we will defend ourselves. If our rights are violated, we will resist that violation with whatever level we need to."
Man charged for beating officer with pole of American flag during Capitol riot, prosecutors say
An Arkansas man was charged after FBI agents identified him in videos appearing to beat a police officer with the pole of an American flag during the violent Jan. 6 pro-Trump Capitol riot.
American, United, Frontier Airlines ban firearms in checked bags on flights to DC ahead of inauguration
Airlines are tightening their safety policies after last week’s violent pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol, and ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.
Retired Chester firefighter accused of throwing fire extinguisher at officers during Capitol riot
Robert Sanford, a retired Chester firefighter, has been arrested after he allegedly threw a fire extinguisher that hit at least three officers during the Capitol riots.