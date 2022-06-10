Milwaukee police: Friday shootings leave 1 dead, 2 wounded

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings on Friday, June 10.

One person was killed, and two others were wounded. A suspect was arrested in connection to one of the three incidents.

Around 1:20 a.m., a 21-year-old Milwaukee man was shot. He died at the scene, police said.

A 33-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot around 3:30 a.m. and taken to the hospital. She is expected to survive.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said a 36-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody. The case will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, and the investigation is on going.

9th and Walker

In Walker's Point, police said a 23-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and seriously injured around 11:35 a.m. She went to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The shooting was the result of an argument, and police continue to seek a known suspect.

Violent 24 hours

Friday's shootings continued a violent 24-hour stretch that started Thursday, June 10.

Near 44th and Lisbon, police said a road rage shooting unfolded around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, went to the hospital for treatment. The suspected shooter is still wanted.

Later Thursday, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 40th and Burleigh shortly before 8 p.m. He died at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

MPD investigates

Police continue to seek suspects and information related to shootings both Thursday and Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.