45th and Locust shooting: Woman wounded, 1 in custody

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday, June 10 near 45th and Locust. It happened around 3:30 a.m.

A 33-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. A 36-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in connection to this incident.

The case will be reviewed by the District Attorney's Office. This investigation is on going.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.