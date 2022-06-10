41st and Lloyd fatal shooting: Man dead, no arrests

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday, June 10 near 41st and Lloyd. It happened around 1:20 a.m.

Police say a 21-year-old Milwaukee man died at the scene.

This investigation is on going and Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.